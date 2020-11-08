The Falcons activated Dennard (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.
Dennard missed five games with a hamstring injury, but the 29-year-old cornerback has a week of practice under his belt and will start Sunday versus the Broncos. Starting defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takkarist McKinley (groin) have been ruled out, so Dennard's work in coverage will be even more important. Dennard allowed a 75.4 passer rating through the first three games of the year.
