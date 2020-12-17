Dennard (quadriceps) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dennard garnered 82 percent of the defensive snaps Week 14 during a loss to the Chargers, his second consecutive outing fielding more than three-quarters of the workload. Since returning from a hamstring issue that held him on injured reserve for all of October, the 29-year-old has avoided any setbacks. Now, his status will require monitoring over the next pair of practice sessions to get a gauge on his availability for a Week 15 matchup against Tampa Bay.
