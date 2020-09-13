Dennard left the team's Week 1 contest against the Seahawks and did not return, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear what kind of injury Dennard suffered though he did not return to game action. Kendall Sheffield also went down for the Falcons, potentially leaving them thin in the secondary for a Week matchup against the Cowboys.
