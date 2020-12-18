Dennard (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dennard's absence will be a notable loss for Atlanta's secondary, especially with Ricardo Allen (concussion) also sidelined. Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson will all be candidates to handle increased roles as long as Dennard can't go.
More News
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Shifts to 53-man roster•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Preparing to return from IR•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Placed on IR with injured hamstring•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: All over field Week 3•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Not on Wednesday's injury report•