Dennard (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dennard's absence will be a notable loss for Atlanta's secondary, especially with Ricardo Allen (concussion) also sidelined. Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson will all be candidates to handle increased roles as long as Dennard can't go.

