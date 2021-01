Dennard (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.

Dennard was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week and will miss the Falcons' season finale as a result. His 2020 campaign comes to an end with 36 tackles (28 solo), five passes defensed and one interception in eight games.