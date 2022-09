Hall (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hall was listed as questionable after being limited at practice all week. As a rookie, the 2021 fourth-round pick recorded 27 tackles, three pass defenses and one sack across 14 appearances (268 defensive snaps). He figures to garner a similar role in 2022.