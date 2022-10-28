Hall is expected to make his second straight start in place of Casey Hayward during Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Hayward was placed on IR ahead of Week 7, and Hall stepped up as the starting cornerback opposite of A.J. Terrell, recoding six tackles while playing all 66 defensive snaps. However, Terrell (hamstring) will also be out for Week 8, making Hall Atlanta's top healthy cornerback. It remains unclear who'll start opposite of Hall against Carolina, but it appears like the second-year corner out of San Diego State will be tasked with matching up against DJ Moore on Sunday.