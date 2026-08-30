Hand has missed most of training camp due to a leg injury, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

It's unknown how severe the injury is, but questions concerning Hand's health arose after Atlanta acquired Gervon Dexter from Chicago on Sunday. Hand, the 2018 No. 114 overall pick, has bounced around the NFL since being drafted, making stops in Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles (Chargers), where he most recently appeared in 13 regular-season games and amassed 29 total tackles and 1.5 sacks during the 2025-26 campaign. Until there is a definitive update, the 30-year-old should at least be considered day-to-day.