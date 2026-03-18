Falcons' Da'Shawn Hand: Headed to Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons signed Hand to a contract Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Hand is a nine-year NFL veteran who spent 2025 with the Chargers, tallying 29 tackles (including 1.5 sacks) along with four defensed passes (including an interception) over 13 regular-season games. He should compete for a starting role with Atlanta.
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