Falcons' David Marvin: Misses first field-goal attempt
Marvin was unsuccessful in his lone field-goal try during Friday's 17-0 preseason defeat at the hands of the Jets.
Void of time outs in the waning moments of regulation, Atlanta tried to sneak in a last-second field goal to at least avoid a shutout in their first game of the preseason. On trotted Marvin -- the backup kicker for the SEC-Champion Georgia Bulldogs last season -- but his first foray in the National Football League was an unsuccessful one, with the rookie pushing his attempt wide right as the clock expired. Marvin does not deserve to shoulder all the blame, however, as the situation was in complete disarray with the offense failing to hustle off the field on the previous play, while the snap and hold from his battery mates was far from flawless.
