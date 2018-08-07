Falcons' David Marvin: Will kick in preseason opener
Marvin is slated to serve as the team's kicker for the preseason opener with Matt Bryant (undisclosed sitting out, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Marvin spent last year playing for Georgia, but he didn't serve as the team's primary placekicker. He will temporarily fill in for veteran Matt Bryant, but it's not believed his injury is serious. Assuming that holds true, Marvin would have a tough time cracking the 53-man roster regardless of how he kicks in training camp.
