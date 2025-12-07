Falcons' David Onyemata: Active for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Onyemata (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Despite not logging a full practice during Week 14 prep, Onyemata will give it a go against Seattle and keep his perfect attendance streak alive. In 12 appearances, the veteran has posted 43 tackles, including 1.0 sacks.
