Onyemata (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The starting nose tackle is back after a two-game absence. Onyemata's return should relegate Ta'Quon Graham to the bench. Onyemata has 45 tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 2023.
More News
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Manages limited practice•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Wont play Week 15•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable for Sunday at Carolina•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Making progress toward return•