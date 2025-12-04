Falcons' David Onyemata: Begins week sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Onyemata (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Onyemata has suited up for all 12 games this season and this marked the first time he was on the injury report. He still has plenty of time for him to get ready to suit up in Week 14 against Seattle, though the severity of his injury is unclear.
