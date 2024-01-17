Onyemata finished 2023 with 50 tackles (25 solo), four sacks, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles in 14 appearances.

After seven years in New Orleans, Onyemata joined the Falcons on a three-year deal last offseason. In his first season with Atlanta, the 2016 fourth-round pick notched career highs in tackles and forced fumbles despite missing three games due to injury. Onyemata likely won't flirt with double-digit sacks, but he's recorded multiple sacks in seven straight seasons, totaling 27 during that stretch. Onyemata figures to remain a key piece of Atlanta's defense over the next two seasons.