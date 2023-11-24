Onyemata (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Onyemata missed Atlanta's Week 10 game against the Cardinals but will return following the team's Week 11 bye. The defensive tackle gained clearance with a full practice Friday after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions.
