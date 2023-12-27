Onyemata (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Onyemata has been dealing with the ankle issue for weeks but was able to play last week after missing the previous two games. He played his normal allotment of snaps versus Indianapolis but recorded zero tackles and just one quarterback hit.
