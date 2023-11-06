Onyemata recorded 10 tackles (five solo), including a sack and forced fumble, during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

Onyemata recorded a season-high 10 tackles and forced his first turnover of the campaign. His strip-sack set the Falcons up at the Vikings' one-yard line, but they settled for a field goal. Onyemata is enjoying a strong start to his first season in Atlanta, posting 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across nine games, and is currently on pace to reach career-high marks in just about every major defensive statistic.