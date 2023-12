Onyemata (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Onyemata was unable to practice last week and missed the team's Week 14 matchup with the Buccaneers. His return to the field Wednesday is a sign of progress for the 31-year-old and for now puts him on the right track to suit up Week 15 against the Panthers.