Onyemata was able to log a limited practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session with an ankle injury. The veteran nose tackle missed both Week 15 and 16, so his upgrade in practice participation is a good sign. Onyemata will have one more opportunity to turn in a full practice and head into a Week 16 matchup against the Colts without an injury designation.