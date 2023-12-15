Onyemata (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday.
Onyemata missed practice Wednesday despite practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday, casting some doubt over his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The 31-year-old defensive tackle was unable to practice last week before ultimately being ruled out for Week 14. Onyemata will have one more practice to return to the field ahead of Week 15.
More News
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Making progress toward return•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Out for Sunday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Good to go for Week 12•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Inactive Sunday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable to face Arizona•