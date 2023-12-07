Onyemata (ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice session, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters before Wednesday's practice that Onyemata would be held out due to an ankle issue he has been dealing with since the beginning of November. He was held out for Week 10 but has played in the Falcons' last two games. In Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets, Onyemata played 36 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles (two solo).