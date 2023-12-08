Onyemata (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The veteran defensive tackle has been dealing with an ankle issue since the beginning of November, and he was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he's since been ruled out ahead of Sunday's affair. With Onyemata missing time, expect Ta'Quon Graham to serve as Atlanta's top nose tackle in Week 14.
