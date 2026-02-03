Falcons' David Onyemata: Posts career-high stops in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Onyemata played in 17 games for the Falcons in 2025 and finished with 62 tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks.
Onyemata's sack total was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2016 with the Saints (zero), but he was still active on defense with 11 games with at least four stops en route to setting a career high in tackles. He has played every single regular-season game in three of the last four years, and that durability should help in negotiations with teams as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
