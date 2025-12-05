Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Onyemata (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.
The 33-year-old upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday. Onyemata has appeared in all 12 of Atlanta's games this season, recording 43 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. If active for the Week 14 contest, he's expected to operate as one of the Falcons' top interior defensive linemen.
