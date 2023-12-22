Onyemata (ankle) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Colts, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Onyemata was able to practice in a limited capacity this week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but his status is still uncertain for Week 16. If he's forced to sit out again, Ta'Quon Graham will draw another start at nose tackle.
