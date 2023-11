Onyemata (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cardinals.

Onyemata was upgraded to limited practices to finish out the week after being sidelined Wednesday. With Grady Jarrett (knee) already done for the season, the Falcons can't afford to lose Onyemata on the interior of their defensive line, especially with the Cardinals getting Kyler Murray (knee) and James Conner (knee) back for Week 10.