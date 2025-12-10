Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable to face Buccaneers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Onyemata (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Onyemata logged another limited practice Wednesday. He was able to play through his foot issue versus Seattle in Week 14, though that resulted in Onyemata handling a season-low 46 percent of defensive snaps, across which he tallied just two assisted tackles.
