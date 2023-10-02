Onyemata recorded seven tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Onyemata finished with a season-high seven tackles and notched his first QB takedown of 2023, making him one of the lone bright spots in an ugly loss. After seven years in New Orleans, the veteran opted for a bigger role with the Falcons, and he's off to a quick start with his new squad. In 2020, Onyemata set career highs with 44 tackles and 6.5 sacks across 15 appearances. If he continues at this pace, the 30-year-old may surpass those numbers this season.