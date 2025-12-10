Falcons' David Onyemata: Still tending to foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Onyemata (foot) was a limited participant during the Falcons' walkthrough practice Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Onyemata was able to play through his foot problem in Week 14 versus the Seahawks, but it's still bothering him as Atlanta is starting preparation for Week 15. As long as he's able to practice Wednesday, he should still be considered likely to play Thursday at Tampa Bay.
