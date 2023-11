Onyemata (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, getting in a limited session.

Onyemata was listed as DNP Wednesday, but the Thursday return puts the veteran lineman on track to play against the Cardinals Sunday. Onyemata has started all nine games this season, recording 39 tackles (18 solo), 3.5 sacks, three batted passes and one forced fumble on 65 percent of the defensive snaps.