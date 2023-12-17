Watch Now:

Onyemata (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Onyemata entered the weekend deemed questionable to suit up Sunday, but he was officially ruled out Saturday. This will be his second straight missed contest and third overall this season. In Onyemata's stead, Ta'Quon Graham will likely see a larger role.

