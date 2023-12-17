Onyemata (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Onyemata entered the weekend deemed questionable to suit up Sunday, but he was officially ruled out Saturday. This will be his second straight missed contest and third overall this season. In Onyemata's stead, Ta'Quon Graham will likely see a larger role.
More News
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Questionable for Sunday at Carolina•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Making progress toward return•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Out for Sunday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' David Onyemata: Good to go for Week 12•