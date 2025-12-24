Sills failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Cardinals.

Sills played 32 of the Falcons' 77 offensive snaps Sunday, behind both Darnell Mooney (54) and Drake London (53). Atlanta's No. 3 wideout followed up his career-best effort in Week 15 with a catchless performance in Week 16, his ninth game without a grab in 15 appearances. Sills remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Rams.