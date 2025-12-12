Sills secured six of 10 targets for 78 yards in the Falcons' 29-28 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Sills finished third across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Falcons on what was a banner night for the air attack, putting together a career-best effort in the process. The veteran West Virginia product continued to play an expanded role due to the absence of Drake London (knee), but Sills could be due for a reduction in opportunity in a Week 16 road matchup against the Cardinals that the former could be ready to suit up for.