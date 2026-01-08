Sills caught 18 of 36 targets for 191 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The 29-year-old wideout came on late in the season, accumulating 126 receiving yards across the Falcons' last four regular-season contests. He finished the year as Atlanta's fifth-leading receiver, trailing Drake London (919 yards) and Darnell Mooney (443 yards) in the WR corps. Sills is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but a return to Atlanta remains possible, as the team's receiver depth is thin outside of London and Mooney.