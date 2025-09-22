Sills caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

After playing only five offensive snaps through Atlanta's first two games, Sills saw extended action during Sunday's blowout and caught his first pass since 2022, when he was with the Giants. As long as Jamal Agnew (groin) and Casey Washington (concussion) are sidelined, Sills will be the No. 5 wideout behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge.