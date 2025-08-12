Sills caught one of two targets for 15 yards during Friday's 17-10 preseason loss to the Lions.

The undrafted wideout out of West Virginia hasn't played a regular-season game in the NFL since 2023. There's a lot of competition for the final wideout spots behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge. Given Jamal Agnew's return abilities, he'll likely take the fifth spot, leaving Sills to compete with Casey Washington, DJ Chark, Dylan Drummond and Chris Blair for potentially only one spot.