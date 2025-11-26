Sills caught two of three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.

Sills' trip to the end zone was his first score of the season. The 29-year-old wideout played 39 of the Falcons' 56 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Atlanta wide receiver. Sills' increase in playing time was a result of Drake London (knee) missing the contest due to a PCL sprain in his left knee. If London is forced to miss more time, fantasy managers in deep leagues could consider Sills as an option in a Week 13 matchup against the Jets, though his minimal yardage on limited targets make him extremely difficult to trust for meaningful fantasy production.