Sills made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster Tuesday.

The wideout room was competitive during training camp, and despite strong showings, the Falcons cut Chris Blair, Dylan Drummond and Nick Nash. That leaves Sills and Casey Washington as the final two WRs behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney (shoulder), Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge and Jamal Agnew (oblique). With Mooney and Agnew banged up, it's possible Sills will see a few offensive snaps in Week 1. He hasn't caught a pass in the NFL since 2022, when he set career highs (11 catches on 17 targets for 106 yards) with the Giants.