The Falcons signed Sills to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Sills spent the entire 2024 season on the Broncos' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August, but he didn't play in the regular season despite being elevated for Week 17 against the Bengals. Sills last saw NFL regular-season action in 2023 with the Giants, during which he played 16 snaps across three games but did not show up in the box score otherwise. The 28-year-old wideout out of West Virginia will take his talents to Atlanta, where he will have a chance to make the Falcons' 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.