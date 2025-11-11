Sills failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 31-25 loss to the Colts.

Sills played 31 of the Falcons' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, continuing to operate as Atlanta's No. 3 wide receiver behind Drake London (62) and Darnell Mooney (57). The 30-year-old wideout was held without a catch for the second straight game and for the seventh time this season. Sills has only seen seven targets across nine contests, and his limited opportunities keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Panthers.