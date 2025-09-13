Sills signed with the Falcons' active roster Saturday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Sills was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, playing two offensive snaps and failing to record a stat. Now that he's signed to the active roster, the 29-year-old is expected to play a depth role in Atlanta's wide receiver corps in the Week 2 matchup against the Vikings. In a corresponding move, Jordan Fuller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.