Sills caught three passes on four targets for 37 yards during the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday.

Sills finished Monday's game leading the Falcons in receiving yards and second in receptions behind Bijan Robinson' five. Sills' production came despite Kirk Cousins throwing for only 126 yards on 13 completions, and with Drake London not looking fully recovered from a knee injury. Sills and the Falcons will wrap up the regular season Sunday at home against the Saints.