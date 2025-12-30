Sills caught three passes (on four targets) for 37 yards during the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday.

Sills finished Monday's game as the Falcons' leader in receiving yards and second in receptions behind Bijan Robinson (five). Sills was able to put together a modest stat line despite Kirk Cousins throwing for only 126 yards on 13 completions, so the former's production will ultimately depend on the output from the Falcons' veteran signal caller. Sills and the Falcons will wrap up the regular season Sunday at home against the Saints.