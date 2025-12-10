Sills failed to reel in any of his four targets in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Sills was a complete non-factor against Seattle, failing to record a single reception for the eighth time this season. The 29-year-old wideout scored his only two touchdowns of the season in back-to-back weeks prior to Week 14, but he has otherwise been an afterthought in Atlanta's passing attack this season. Sills played the most offensive snaps (60) of any Falcons' wide receiver Sunday with Drake London (knee) sidelined. Despite his increased playing time, Sills should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Buccaneers.