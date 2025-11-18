Sills caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

Sills played 37 of the Falcons' 66 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 3 wide receiver behind both Drake London (knee) and Darnell Mooney. The 29-year-old wideout has had an underwhelming 2025 campaign, recording just four catches on nine targets for 34 yards through 10 games. With London considered week-to-week with a sprained PCL, Sills will climb into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and should see an uptick in targets until London returns. Despite the possible increase in usage, fantasy managers would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach with the Atlanta passing game, as Kirk Cousins is set to take over as the Falcons' starting quarterback with Michael Penix (knee) on injured reserve. Sills will have his next opportunity to take a step forward when the Falcons visit the Saints in Week 12.