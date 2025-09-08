Sills played two offensive snaps during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Sills initially made the Falcons' first 53-man roster but was cut a week later. Atlanta then re-signed him to the practice squad and elevated him for the regular-season opener due to Darnell Mooney (shoulder) being inactive. However, Sills was still a non-factor offensively. Drake London (shoulder) and Jamal Agnew (groin) suffered injuries during the opener, so Sills could be elevated again in Week 2 if Atlanta's wideout room isn't at full strength.