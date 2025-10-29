Sills caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Sills played 90 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps Sunday, nearly doubling his next highest snap share this season. The 30-year-old wideout saw an increase in playing time against Miami due to No. 1 wide receiver Drake London missing the contest with a hip injury. Despite the increase in playing time, Sills and the entire Falcons offense couldn't get much going against the Dolphins defense. Sills should not be trusted for fantasy purposes, especially if London is able to make his return for a Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.