Senat (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Senat was a limited participant in all three of Atlanta's practices this week, but lacks an official injury designation. The third-round rookie appears on track to suit up against the Browns in Week 10, and will play through a lingering shoulder issue. Senat will serve a rotational defensive role, and could be a factor in containing Nick Chubb and Cleveland's ground game.