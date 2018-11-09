Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Expected to play Sunday
Senat (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Senat was a limited participant in all three of Atlanta's practices this week, but lacks an official injury designation. The third-round rookie appears on track to suit up against the Browns in Week 10, and will play through a lingering shoulder issue. Senat will serve a rotational defensive role, and could be a factor in containing Nick Chubb and Cleveland's ground game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...