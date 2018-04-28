Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Heading to Atlanta
The Falcons selected Senat in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 90th overall.
With Dontari Poe gone, the Falcons went ahead and nabbed a replacement on the defensive interior with Senat. At 6-foot-2, 322 pounds, Senat is nearly a clone of budding star Grady Jarrett. Senat may not be as athletic as Jarrett, but his strength and play strength are particularly impressive. He figures to vie for a starting spot at left defensive tackle once he reports to Atlanta.
